CJ Perry (fka Lana) breaks silence after announcing split with AEW star Miro

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, broke her silence after the news came out that she and Miro, formerly known as Rusev, had now divorced. The former WWE Superstar sent out a clear message to all the naysayers.

Taking to X/Twitter, Perry shared that every time she opened the app (X/Twitter), her mental health was severely impacted, and that is why she stayed off the platform.

“Every time I go to twitter or @x my mental health is severely impacted. Wild. No wonder I stay off this platform,” CJ Perry shared.

This comes a few hours after TMZ reported that she and Miro are no longer a couple and have separated after being married since 2016. The two stars have been away from AEW television since the end of last year.

In their last TV appearance, Perry helped Miro defeat Andrade El Idolo at the AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View in what was El Idolo's last match in the Jacksonville-based company.

Given that she announced the divorce while the two stars are yet to make a comeback, it will be interesting to see the kind of creative direction their characters will take once they are back in AEW.