CJ Perry (fka Lana) makes first public appearance since announcing split from Miro

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently announced separation from her husband, Miro (fka Rusev). She has now made her first public appearance since the development.

CJ Perry and Miro married in July 2016 after working together in WWE for years. Both stars are currently signed to AEW but have been away from television for a while. They were last seen at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, where the former TNT Champion defeated Andrade El Idolo with the 38-year-old's help.

After the news of the couple's separation, Perry finally made her first public appearance as part of an autograph signing hosted by Big Event NY. Taking to Twitter, she asked her fans to join her.

"Come meet me @bigeventny right now! Signing autographs and taking selfies with everyone!" she wrote.

You can view Perry's tweet below:

What did CJ Perry (fka Lana) say after her separation from Miro?

Following the divorce announcement from her husband after seven years of marriage, CJ Perry had to tackle negative comments from several social media users.

Perry broke her silence on the distasteful comments and online hate with a post on Twitter. The AEW personality mentioned that her mental health was significantly affected due to the activity on the micro-blogging platform.

"Every time I go to twitter or @x my mental health is severely impacted. WIld. No wonder I stay off this platform," she tweeted.

Despite parting ways in real life, Perry and The Redeemer are seemingly open to working together on storylines. Miro is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, but there has been no update on his condition. It will be interesting to see when the duo will return to television.

