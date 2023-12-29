CJ Perry (FKA Lana) makes an urgent appeal to her fans 

CJ Perry is enjoying her run in AEW and continuing to pursue her other interests side by side. She is now looking for people to help her do it more efficiently.

The former Lana made a name for herself as a popular manager in the global juggernaut alongside her real-life husband, Miro. However, she was released from the company in 2021.

She shifted her focus to acting, modeling, and content-related projects. She made her return to the wrestling world at the 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view and is currently aligned with Andrade El Idolo.

Despite her busy schedule, Perry continues pursuing her other non-wrestling assignments and is looking to delegate some of her work. She took to her Instagram story to invite resumes from people to fill in the position of a personal or digital manager assistant.

"I am lookin for a personal assistant or digital manager assistant that will be working with me everyday in person. The personal assistant needs to know how to film, edit content, post on social account. Punctuality and a positive and grateful attitude is a prerequisite for the job. Needs to live in Los Angeles and is available for traveling. Loving wrestling, fashion, and comedy and animals is always a plus!"

The former WWE star also shared her email ID for interested candidates in the story.

CJ Perry recently underwent surgery for a major finger infection

CJ Perry had been missing from AEW programming after being hospitalized for a finger infection a few days ago.

However, due to the severity of the issue, she had to undergo immediate surgery and was in the facility for another few days.

During this challenging time, she found constant support from her husband, Miro. The Redeemer had been by her side as she recuperated from the operation.

