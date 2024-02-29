CJ Perry (fka Lana) makes an urgent appeal to her fans on Instagram

CJ Perry (fka Lana) has issued an urgent appeal to her fans on social media. Perry is a very active voice on social media and this will no doubt reach a lot of her fans.

The former WWE star took to Instagram to tell her fans that a pup is up for adoption. Not only that but she also implored her fans to take up the opportunity and that she would help facilitate the process.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a picture of the dog and wrote:

“Does anyone want to adopt this precious pup?!!?? I will help facilitate it if you DM us.”

Screengrab of CJ Perry's post on Instagram Story

It is well known among the fans that CJ Perry is an avid animal lover and this latest post of hers only goes on to show how much she cares for the precious animals. She will be hoping that someone reaches out to her soon and adopt the pup.

CJ Perry sends message to former WWE Superstar Batista

CJ Perry has a lot of friends in the wrestling business and one of them is former WWE Superstar and movie actor Batista. Batista’s new movie Dune 2 is due to release on March 1 and he was accompanied at the movie premiere by Titus O’Neil and MVP.

Perry took to Instagram stories once again and wrote a heartfelt message for the former WWE World Champion. In the post, she congratulated Batista and asked the fans not to miss seeing the movie in theaters.

"@davebautista was great in the movie! The fighting scenes in @dunemovie are shot epically!!! I absolutely loved the cinematography, the scores, the costumes, the makeup. The acting was superb! Don't miss #Dune2 this Friday at theaters! March 1st! @the305MVP @titusoneilwwe looking sharp!" wrote Perry.

Given that she has a big fanbase, most of her fans would definitely take up the advice and watch the movie.

Will you take up Perry’s advice and watch Dune 2? Tell us in the comments section below.