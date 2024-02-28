Former WWE star sends heartfelt message to Batista following Dune 2 premiere

Former WWE Superstar Lana aka CJ Perry recently sent out a message to wrestling legend turned Hollywood star Dave Bautista aka Batista.

Perry was released from the company back on June 2, 2021. Before her release, Lana alongside Naomi unsuccesfully challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Following that, the duo of Lana and The Glow faced Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a losing effort. This marked Perry's last match in the professional wrestling business. Eventually, Perry made her debut in All Elite Wrestling as a manager.

Taking to social media, Perry recently uploaded a photo alongside Bautista, Titus O'Neil, and MVP, at the premiere of the movie, Dune 2. She also wrote a message to The Animal, appreciating his performance in the movie.

"@davebautista was great in the movie! The fighting scenes in @dunemovie are shot epically!!! I absolutely loved the cinematography, the scores, the costumes, the makeup. The acting was superb! Don't miss #Dune2 this Friday at theaters! March 1st! @the305MVP @titusoneilwwe looking sharp!" wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of CJ Perry's Instagram story here:

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry fka Lana gave updates regarding her health

Taking to her social media, Perry detailed that she had to be in the hospital for over 120 hours, for the doctors to clear out the infection in her finger.

She further stated that she was lucky the doctors could remove it in its initial stage, or else it would be affected her bones and organs too.

Perry wrote:

"After 120 hours of being in the hospital they finally caught the severe infection that was hitting my nervous system. The doctors said they caught the infection before it hit my organs and bones. The doctors had to remove the infection by cutting open my finger and draining the infection out. I will be having an open wound and heavy duty IV antibiotics to keep the infection out."

It would be exciting to see if Bautista will ever make his appearance in the company or not.

