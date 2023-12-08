CJ Perry (fka Lana) has a message for WWE Superstar Logan Paul

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently praised the current United States Champion Logan Paul in a tweet.

The Maverick has been making waves since signing a multi-event contract with the Stamford-based promotion on June 30, 2022. Paul returned from injury in the 2023 Royal Rumble match at #29. The YouTuber had an encounter with Ricochet, where he performed a mid-air clash movement.

The spot garnered massive reactions from WWE Universe and is deemed one of the best moments of the match.

A Twitter user recently posted a clip of the same stunt. To this tweet, CJ Perry replied and praised the current United States Champion on how fast the latter adopted pro wrestling.

"Incredible how athletic @LoganPaul is. I am so impressed how quickly he has picked up professional wrestling," wrote CJ Perry.

CJ Perry revealed the petty reason for which she was kept off WWE TV

During her time in WWE, Lana was once kept off TV after being accused of making some photos public. In reality, she shared the photos of her engagement to her friends and then got leaked.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho in 2021, CJ Perry revealed that Vince McMahon accused her of sharing the photos of her and Miro.

"I didn’t even put up a picture, I just sent it to my friends. And then I guess someone leaked it. I never, ever put it up. TMZ got a hold of it. Basically TMZ said we were engaged and so the story got cut and we got blamed for it. Personally, I got blamed. It’s insane," she said.

Perry also revealed that she was off television for three months.

"I got in trouble for that. I wasn’t on television for three months. And I was on television straight for two years. I was made to feel it was all my fault. I had to take the blame. And for years I thought maybe it was my fault. For years. And then we did the Bobby Lashley story and I had given Vince my word that I would not take a picture with someone I am feuding with, or send it to anyone. If I take it it’s not leaving my phone. And I gave him my word that I’m not going to do that anymore. So my word is all that I have."

It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul will perform at the 2024 Royal Rumble or not.

