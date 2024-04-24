CJ Perry (fka Lana) reacts to top WWE Superstar’s impressive workout video

CJ Perry (FKA Lana) recently sent out a message to a top WWE Superstar as she reacted to one of his recent training videos.

This would be Ilja Dragunov. Unbesiegbar has become one of wrestling's biggest names as he took over NXT UK, and now made his way to dominate the main title scene in the developmental brand. He held the NXT Championship for around 206 days before being dethroned by Trick Williams earlier tonight.

On Twitter, CJ Perry reposted a training video from Dragunov from a few days ago. She mentioned how impressed she was by his mindset and his incredible skills.

"I am very impressed by your mindset and incredible strength, balance and agility (fire emojis) @WWENXT," wrote Perry.

Perry has been known for having managerial roles in both WWE and AEW. As of today, she is affiliated with the latter, as there have been no other further updates on her status. Her message to the NXT star could be a tease at wanting to manage him.

CJ Perry sent a message to another major WWE Superstar after becoming champion

CJ Perry also recently had the chance to congratulate Damian Priest after his successful cash-in of his Money in The Bank contract at WrestleMania 40, at the expense of Drew McIntyre.

The pair have been seen together a lot recently and this started rumors of something going on between them. At this point of time, Perry has divorced her ex-husband Miro (FKA Rusev).

On Instagram, she shared heartfelt posts congratulating the new champion. She would also go on to say thank you to those who had been continuing to support her, and other cheeky messages for some other wrestlers. She generally shared updates of her daily life, and photos of the different events she attended.

"Big congratulations to @archerofinfamy for cashing in at #WrestleMania!!!! To see a cash in at 'Mania after 9 years was EPIC!!! Wrestlecon & #WrestleMania was a BLAST!!!! Thank you to all the fans that came out to my signings & parties!!! You all are the best fans ever and I love you all so much!!!! @ricflairnatureboy & @nicnemeth always making me laugh at our signings [rotfl emoji]," CJ Perry wrote with the photos and video below.

As of this point, it remains to be seen what CJ Perry's status is, as she hasn't been seen in AEW since December. After being linked to several WWE Superstars, this fuels speculation that she could head back to the promotion, but nothing is official yet.