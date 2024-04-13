CJ Perry, fka Lana, sends message to Damian Priest following WrestleMania title win

WrestleMania XL fallout is heating up with Damian Priest as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The Judgment Day member has received praise from countless colleagues and fans, including someone he's rumored to be linked to - the former WWE Superstar Lana.

The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in The Bank briefcase on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, squashing Drew McIntyre for the championship win. The cash-in came just minutes after McIntyre won the title from Seth Rollins, and one day after Priest and Finn Balor dropped the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the Six-Pack Ladder Match on Night One.

Damian Priest and CJ Perry, fka Lana, have appeared in various social media posts in the last year or so. The duo had the rumor mill going overboard this week when they went to a post-RAW celebration at a local bar in Philadelphia, as seen in a photo of Priest speaking with Jimmy Uso while Perry waits. To add to the speculation on pro wrestling's potential newest couple, the AEW star took to Instagram today to congratulate WWE's first Puerto Rican champion since Pedro Morales.

Perry's post includes a group photo with Priest, his brother Alex, JoJo Offerman, and a few of their friends, along with another photo and video of Priest, plus shots from her busy weekend. The 39-year-old also thanked her fans for their support, and gave a shout-out to Ric Flair and Dolph Ziggler, who appear in one of the photos, as do Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose, among others.

"Big Congratulations to @archerofinfamy for cashing in at #Wrestlemania !!!! To see a cash in at Mania after 9 years was EPIC !!! Wrestlecon & #WrestleMania was a BLAST !!!! Thank you to all the fans that came out to my signings & parties !!! You all are the best fans ever and I love you all so much !!!! @ricflairnatureboy & @nicnemeth always making me laugh at our signings [rotfl emoji]," CJ Perry wrote with the photos and video below.

Perry and Miro, aka Rusev, tied the knot in 2016, but they confirmed this past March that they have been separated since winter 2023. It was noted that they plan to move forward as friends, and that they simply grew apart over the years in their on-again, off-again relationship.

CJ Perry's live reaction to Stephanie McMahon's WWE WrestleMania return

CJ Perry has been away from WWE since her release on July 2, 2021, but the AEW star still had a big WrestleMania XL Weekend. The former Lana had signings and photo-ops at WrestleCon, hosted several parties at night, then attended the event live.

Perry took to social media this weekend to publicly react to a backstage photo of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. She also tweeted footage of her reacting to McMahon's entrance to kick off Sunday's show.

"I am freaking out, the legend and icon herself @StephanieMcMahon #WrestleMania," CJ Perry wrote with the video below.

Perry also had a very interesting reaction to another photo of WWE stars. The group photo featured several WWE producers who have helped the former Lana.

