CJ Perry sends heartfelt message to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon after WWE WrestleMania XL

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (Lana) has shared her reaction to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's sweet moment backstage at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Billion Dollar Princess kicked off Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals this past Sunday. She also put over her husband and called WWE's new era "The Paul Levesque Era" before hyping the Philadelphia crowd with The Game's signature phrase "Are You Ready?"

Lana was also in attendance at The Show of Shows. It was shocking to see CJ Perry attend WrestleMania XL considering she is currently an AEW star. Recently, The King of Kings' heartwarming reaction to Stephanie's WrestleMania moment was captured in a WWE video on social media.

Triple H shared a sweet Instagram photo, featuring him and Stephanie McMahon embracing backstage, with the caption "Forever." CJ Perry sent a heartfelt message to the power couple of WWE.

"This makes me so extremely happy !!!! The KING AND QUEEN ❤❤❤❤," she wrote.

Perry's comment on The Game's social media post.

Triple H is finally pushing three-time WWE champion on the main roster, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that The King of Kings is finally giving a well-deserved push to Human Highlight Reel Ricochet on the main roster. Despite winning the United States, Intercontinental, and North American Championships across the three brands, the 35-year-old was seen as a midcard superstar back in the day.

While he didn't feature at WrestleMania XL, Ricochet has been booked strongly in the past few weeks. During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan heaped high praise on the former US Champion.

"I also wanted to say that in the Ricochet match, finally they're pushing this guy; it only took them five years, and they put him over in commentary. So, it looks like he's finally going to get a sustained push... Because you remember Hunter [Triple H] worked with him in NXT. So, Hunter saw his talent firsthand, and I worked with him in Lucha Underground, and I always thought that the next great wrestler would be Ricochet after Rey Mysterio," he said.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the former Intercontinental Champion in The Triple H Era.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Triple H is giving a major push to Ricochet? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion