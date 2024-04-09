Triple H sends heartwarming message to his wife following WrestleMania return

Triple H delivered a touching message to Stephanie McMahon following her return at WrestleMania XL on Sunday.

McMahon first appeared on WWE TV again last Friday at the Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony, wearing a throwback ECW cap to show her support for Paul Heyman. She then opened WrestleMania XL Sunday, welcoming the 70,000-plus fans in attendance at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

In a post on his Instagram account, The Game gushed about his wife's intro to one of the biggest nights in WWE history. She used his famous line "Are you ready?" to get the crowd hyped for a historic Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

"Gotta be the best 'Are you ready?' I've ever heard. Spoiler: Philly was ready #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.

Friday night was Stephanie McMahon's first appearance in WWE since resigning as chairwoman and co-CEO of the company back in January 2023. That was when Vince McMahon came out of retirement to take back control of the Stamford-based promotion.

It's unclear if Stephanie McMahon will have a role within WWE following her return at WrestleMania XL Sunday. McMahon has been in the company for the majority of her life, starting as a catalog model for merchandise before climbing up the ladder right to the top of it.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about his wife's surprise appearance last weekend. He said was just happy to see her "back home" where she belongs but didn't confirm if she will have a position under TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ownership.

"So great to have her back home, I get her home all the time, but to have her back here. To see the doubt leave her by being here the last few days. To see her confidence come back and to know that this is her home. All of you, all of us, all this business, it’s her home. As much as anybody on the planet, she belongs here. Hopefully, she knows that now. Happy to have her back," he said [H/T Fightful]

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been together since 2000. They were married in 2003 and have three daughters together born in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

