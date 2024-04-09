Triple H is finally pushing 3-time WWE champion on the main roster, says wrestling veteran

Triple H has become the backbone of WWE, ushering in the Renaissance Era of the company. Meanwhile, Konnan believes The Game is finally pushing Ricochet on the main roster and heavily praised the star.

Ricochet has been on WWE's main roster for a while, and the star has earned a fair amount of success under the previous regime, as he became the first superstar to capture the workhorse/midcard (United States, North American, and Intercontinental) title across three brands.

However, the previous management utilized him poorly during his three-plus-year run on the main roster. Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan spoke highly of Ricochet and believes that Triple H's new regime is finally pushing the star, and utilizing all of his talents on the main roster.

"I also wanted to say that in the Ricochet match, finally they're pushing this guy, it only took them five years, and they put him over in commentary. So, it looks like he's finally going to get a sustained push... Cause you remember Hunter [Triple H] worked with him in NXT. So, Hunter saw his talent firsthand, and I worked with him in Lucha Underground, and I always thought that the next great wrestler would be Ricochet after Rey Mysterio." [1:40 - 2:30]

Konnan added that Vince McMahon's previous regime clipped the star's wings during his time on the main roster.

Triple H appeared on WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he took over creative duties from Vince McMahon in 2022. However, the former boss still had his hands on the product until he was forced out of TKO Group Holdings to fight a legal battle.

This led to The Game becoming the sole head of creative and helped the company to create the biggest story in recent times and the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia.

On the first Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, The King of Kings came out and addressed the crowd. He spoke about the audience and the several records that WWE broke over the weekend.

He then introduced Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion before leaving the ring. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for the fans in the coming weeks.

