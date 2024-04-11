Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) shared her reaction to Rhea Ripley's not-so-family-friendly nickname for her Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

At WrestleMania 40, Mami retained her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. As for The Archer of Infamy, although he lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Championship.

The Terror Twins now hold two World Titles as a part of The Judgment Day faction on Monday Night RAW. Priest, feeling extra triumphant, posted a picture on social media, chilling on The Undertaker's throne at the WWE World Experience.

The Nightmare commented on the 41-year-old star's post and jokingly gave him a new, rather non-PG colorful nickname that wouldn't fly on TV. The AEW star CJ Perry responded to Rhea Ripley's cheeky comment with a three-word message. She wrote:

"@rhearipley_wwe I am screaming !!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Zelina Vega recalls her brutal match against Rhea Ripley in WWE

At the 2023 Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, Zelina Vega clashed with Mami for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The thrilling match saw the LWO member push Rhea Ripley to her limits, but the former failed to dethrone the champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, Queen Zelina shared that going head-to-head against The Judgment Day member was one of her career's most physically demanding matches. The 33-year-old WWE star also said if she gets another chance at Rhea Ripley's World Title, she will go for it.

"It's been hard. Obviously, in Backlash it was one of the hardest matches that I've been a part of. I would be crazy, but it would be worth it," she said.

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, it seems like fans will witness a title match between The Eradicator and Liv Morgan after WrestleMania 40.

