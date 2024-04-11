Rhea Ripley gives non-PG nickname to top WWE Superstar

A big part of a WWE Superstar's character are their nicknames and different personas. From The Ring General to Big Time Becks, there are a variety of bonus monikers in the locker room, and now Rhea Ripley has given a non-PG nickname to a top star.

Damian Priest had a rollercoaster WrestleMania XL Season. He signed a new multi-year WWE contract, dropped the Undisputed Tag Team Championship he held with Finn Balor, won the World Heavyweight Championship, and signed a major non-WWE deal as well.

The Archer of Infamy took to Instagram today to post a photo that shows him sitting on The Undertaker's throne at the WWE World experience in Philadelphia. He commented, "Dope!," and hashtagged "The Phenom". The Eradicator rushed to the comments section to seemingly, and jokingly, give her stablemate a new nickname.

"The... Bisexual Undertaker always serving c***.... [hot emoji] [face blowing a kiss emoji] May he rest in style!," Rhea Ripley wrote.

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's comment on Damian Priest's post to Instagram

Priest is set to defend his title against Jey Uso in the near future. Monday's post-WrestleMania RAW saw Jey win a Fatal 4 Way over Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed, to become the new #1 contender. The company has not confirmed when the match will take place.

Damian Priest thanks his families following WWE WrestleMania XL

Damian Priest was surrounded by both of his families coming out of WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia.

The new World Heavyweight Champion was greeted by The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on the ramp after cashing in Money In the Bank to defeat Drew McIntyre for the title on WrestleMania Sunday. Priest's real-life family was watching from the sold-out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field as well.

The Archer of Infamy took to Instagram after WrestleMania to share a picture of him and his family members backstage at a photo shoot.

"You all inspire me. Love my families! We did this," Damian Priest wrote with the photo below.

Priest appeared on The Bump earlier today to discuss WrestleMania. The 41-year-old got emotional at one point when discussing The Judgment Day.

