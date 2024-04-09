7-time champion signs a new contract with WWE after a historic win at WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL was a defining event for several superstars across both brands. Meanwhile, newly-crowned World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest revealed after the event that he had signed a brand new contract with the promotion.

The Archer of Infamy had a disastrous start to WrestleMania XL as he and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the Six Pack Ladder Match. However, The Judgment Day member redeemed himself in style as he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on newly-crowned World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre to script a memorable heist on The Grandest Stages of Them All.

During an exclusive interview with WWE, Damian Priest revealed to Cathy Kelley that he had signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Yeah, that's another first for me. This has been already a great year for me. A new contract, a new title, and a new theme song, voiced by yours truly. The Judgment Day's on fire!" said Damian Priest. [0:35 to 0:50]

Damian Priest already has a challenger ready for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Archer of Infamy and The American Nightmare, respectively, finished their story at WrestleMania XL when Priest finally cashed on his Money in the Bank contract and Rhodes finally defeated and captured the Universal Title from The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the company won't have two world champions on the same brand, and the upcoming Draft will assign one champion to Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Jey Uso punched his ticket to a title match against the new World Heavyweight Champion on this week's RAW.

The main event of RAW after 'Mania XL saw Jey Uso lock horns with Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the Number One contender for Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

The Scottish Warrior was moments away from winning the match before CM Punk interfered. Punk's arrival distracted McIntyre, which allowed Main Event Jey to capitalize and earn a shot at the world title.

