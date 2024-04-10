Damian Priest signs major contract outside of WWE - Reports

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest reportedly capped off his history-making weekend with a new contract that did not come from his current employer.

The Archer of Infamy had a rough start to WrestleMania 40 Weekend as he and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Night One. Night Two kicked off with Drew McIntyre capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, but a boisterous McIntyre was dropped at ringside by guest commentator CM Punk. Priest was waiting with his briefcase and he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Priest recently announced that he has signed a new WWE contract. According to Variety, he also inked a contract with top agency Paradigm. The award-winning full-service entertainment agency will represent Priest in all areas.

Paradigm will work to build Priest's business in acting, books, marketing, and unscripted projects, among other areas. The 19-year veteran previously confirmed that he is interested in non-WWE work.

Damian's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship will be Jey Uso. During the latest episode of RAW, Uso won a Fatal Four-Way match over Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to become the new #1 contender.

Damian Priest thanks his family after WWE World Heavyweight Championship win

Damian Priest had real-life family in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field to watch him win the World Heavyweight Championship on WrestleMania Sunday.

The Archer of Infamy was also greeted by his Judgment Day stablemates immediately after the win, which came after a Money In the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre.

Priest took to Instagram after the match and shared a photo of his two families. He also shared a photo from a backstage shoot.

"You all inspire me. Love my families! We did this," Damian Priest wrote.

It is rumored that Priest vs. Jey Uso will take place at the inaugural Backlash France Premium Live Event on Saturday, May 4, but that has not been confirmed. The other rumored Judgment Day title defense for Backlash would see Rhea Ripley defend the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan.

