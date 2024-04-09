Rhea Ripley embraces The Judgment Day following WrestleMania triumphs

The Judgment Day had a weekend of highs and lows at WWE WrestleMania XL. Rhea Ripley is now embracing her stablemates in response to a viral statement.

WrestleMania Saturday opened with The Eradicator retaining the Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch. The Judgment Day also suffered two big losses on Night One as Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, while Dominik Mysterio teamed with Santos Escobar for a loss to Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

However, Night Two saw Priest capture the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre right after his title win over Seth Rollins.

JD McDonagh, who interfered in the Six-Pack Ladder Match, took to X today to issue a statement on his stablemates. He included fan footage of The Judgment Day celebrating Priest's big cash-in.

"This is The Judgment Day. Two Irishmen, a Mexican, a Puerto Rican and an Aussie who live and die for Pro Wrestling, and for each other. This business is 100% real to all of us. Drink it in Señor Campeón del Mundo, you've reached the mountain top. [black heart emoji] [purple heart emoji]," JD McDonagh wrote.

Ripley later responded to JD's statement on the group. The Women's World Champion simply used three emojis to make a bold statement on where her loyalty lies.

"[black heart emoji] [justice scales emoji] [purple heart emoji]," Rhea Ripley wrote.

WWE split up the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles at WrestleMania XL with the finish to the Six-Pack Ladder Match. It remains to be seen if Balor and Priest, or perhaps Balor and McDonagh, will receive a title shot from red brand champions Awesome Truth or blue brand champions A-Town Down Under.

Triple H has major praise for member of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. All five members of the stable have found success on their own and now as a group.

Damian Priest has excelled in a major way, with many fans choosing The Archer of Infamy as the faction leader over Finn Balor. The 41-year-old cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania Sunday, right after McIntyre's win over Seth Rollins.

Triple H took to X after the title win to congratulate Priest. The Chief Content Officer included his signature backstage photo.

"The biggest moment of his career so far, at the biggest #WrestleMania of all time. Congrats to your NEW World Heavyweight Champion, @ArcherOfInfamy," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Priest and his stablemates are expected to appear live on tonight's post-WrestleMania edition of RAW.

