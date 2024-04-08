Triple H breaks silence after unexpected twist at WrestleMania Sunday's opening match

WrestleMania XL marked Triple H's first 'Mania as the one in charge. Night One was a huge success and Night Two is expected to be no different. The Game took to his social media handle to address Damian Priest winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania XL kicked off with Seth Rollins putting his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath beat Rollins after hitting him with Claymore Kicks. After winning the gold, McIntyre headed toward CM Punk, who was on commentary to mock him.

CM Punk attacked McIntyre with his arm brace, possibly knocking him out. Damian Priest capitalized on the situation and ran out with his Money In The Bank briefcase. He cashed in his contract and beat McIntyre for the title.

Triple H posted a photo with the new World Heavyweight Champion once he got backstage, calling it the biggest moment of Priest's career.

"The biggest moment of his career so far, at the biggest #WrestleMania of all time. Congrats to your NEW World Heavyweight Champion, @ArcherOfInfamy," Triple H wrote.

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship last night, putting Judgment Day in an awkward position with Rhea Ripley as the sole champion of the group. Priest winning the World Heavyweight Title puts the faction in the driving seat as both major titles of the Red Brand sit with them,

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Were you shocked to see the cash in? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion