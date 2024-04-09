4 WWE Backlash feuds teased on RAW after WrestleMania - Sami Zayn's first challenger, Rhea Ripley's next feud, and more

The first edition of WWE Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 40 is now in the books. This was treated as if it were the first edition of the show in the new era of World Wrestling Entertainment, although it has been this era for several months now.

The show featured many big matches and moments. Cody Rhodes had his celebration over winning the world title from Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, a Fatal 4-Way Match headlined the show to determine Damian Priest's first challenger as the World Heavyweight Champion.

While much of the show's focus was on WrestleMania 40 and the fallout from the big show, the promotion needs to look forward, too. The company's next premium live event, called Backlash France, will air on May 4th, 2024, so really, it is just a handful of weeks away.

Still, there was seemingly a build-up to a few big matches that could be taking place at the big premium live event in France during RAW this week. This article will look at a handful of feuds that may have been teased for the upcoming event in Europe.

Below are four WWE Backlash feuds teased on RAW after WrestleMania 40.

#4. Sami Zayn and Chad Gable may be feuding in WWE

Sami Zayn had an incredible WrestleMania 40 experience. The talented WWE performer went one-on-one with Gunther in an epic clash. After 666 days as champion, The Ring General lost his coveted Intercontinental Champion to The Underdog From The Underground.

On Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn was outnumbered by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser when Chad Gable made the save. The Olympian and Zayn went on to defeat the two Imperium members before having a segment backstage where the pair agreed to an Intercontinental Championship match next week.

In an interview later on RAW Talk, Chad showed unusual aggression that may be pointing to a heel turn in WWE. If the outcome next Monday doesn't go as he expects, don't be surprised to see the pair end up competing in France.

#3. Liv Morgan is still seeking revenge on Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant champions in women's wrestling history. In fact, she is the longest-reigning champion on WWE's main roster at the moment. Her most recent win came at WrestleMania XL Saturday.

Liv and Rhea took a backseat to The Eradicator's rivalry with Becky Lynch. While Liv and Nia Jax both kept themselves involved with the two stars, they were ultimately secondary to the feud between the two top females.

Now, however, things have taken a turn. Liv Morgan smashed Rhea with a steel chair on WWE RAW and attacked her backstage. The pair are on a collision course and it could very well happen at Backlash France in May. This all comes from Morgan seeking revenge thanks to Rhea injuring her last year.

#2. Ricochet and Bronson Reed took each other to the limit

Bronson Reed is one of WWE's most intimidating big men. While his push in the company has been disappointing at times, he is on the path to success. Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown last week.

Meanwhile, Ricochet is another performer who hasn't always received a consistent television push, but that has changed lately. The Human Highlight Reel has picked up wins over JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio since returning to RAW regularly.

Both Reed and Ricochet were part of a Fatal 4-Way on WWE RAW to determine the number one contender for Damian Priest's championship. Ricochet and Reed ultimately took each other out in incredible fashion with a springboard 450 Splash through the announce table. The animosity between them may very well lead to the pair fighting in France in what could be an epic fight.

#1. Natalya and Roxanne Perez had a heated moment

Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She won the prized belt for a second time at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. In what was a shocking move, Roxanne appeared on Monday Night RAW this week where she battled Indi Hartwell.

Not only did Roxanne defeat the Australian star, but she was shown walking backstage later. Perez was confronted by Natalya and a challenge was thrown out for NXT on Tuesday and the interaction felt heated. The veteran and The Prodigy will clash on WWE's third biggest show.

Given that the story is built up on RAW, there's a strong chance that these two will grapple on both the main roster and NXT. This could potentially mean the pair will go at it at Backlash in France. Many believe the company doesn't do enough non-title women's feuds, so this could be one Triple H and the other figureheads push forward.

