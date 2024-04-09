"One of the hardest matches that I've been a part of" - WWE star recalls brutal matchup against Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

WWE star Zelina Vega spoke about going toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The LWO member was in front of an emotionally charged crowd in Puerto Rico at Backlash 2023. She faced off against the SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for the title. Although she did not get the win, the star managed to put on a show for the fans in attendance and took Mami to her limits.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter, Vega mentioned that it was one of the most physically demanding matches of her career. She claimed that it was a tough match but she would face Rhea again given that the prize is the Women's World title:

"It's been hard. Obviously, in Backlash it was one of the hardest matches that I've been a part of. I would be crazy, but it would be worth it." [From 1:48 onwards]

Rhea Ripley is in the middle of a stellar run with the Women's World Championship. She recently pulled off an incredible title defense against The Man Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see who is next in line to face Mami for the Women's World Championship.

