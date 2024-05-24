CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends five-word message to Randy Orton

AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) sent a message to Randy Orton on social media. She has been absent from the promotion for almost six months.

The Viper has been WWE's mainstay for decades. Despite being a veteran, he can still work with many young stars. He is currently slated to face Tama Tonga on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament. The winner of the contest will go on to face Gunther in the final of the King of The Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

Meanwhile, after being released by the Stamford-based promotion in June 2021, Perry joined AEW in September 2023. She made her debut at All Out pay-per-view and was in search of new clients she could manage. Later, Perry began managing Andrade El Idolo, only for the latter to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion to return to WWE in January 2024.

The 39-year-old star is currently nursing a finger injury and had to undergo surgery in January 2024. As of now, she hasn't provided any update on her AEW status.

The Apex Predator recently took to Instagram and shared pictures with his wife, Kim, as their 10th anniversary is coming up.

CJ Perry noticed the post and commented on it with an adorable message.

"You guys are the best."

Take a look at her comment below:

Screengrab of CJ Perry's comment on Randy Orton's post

Randy Orton reveals doctors told him to retire due to his injuries

The Viper took a break from his WWE run in May 2022 to recover from the back issues. He then made his earth-shattering return at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Randy Orton said that doctors told him to hang up his boots due to serious back issues.

"I had top neurologists telling me that, 'You know what, you had a great career, you have a life after wrestling, and you wanna be comfortable. You don't wanna be in pain the rest of your life. We're gonna fix your back, but you're gonna have to stop wrestling.' The first six months that I was out, I had that in the back of my head, and it was tough. It was mentally very challenging."

It will be interesting to see if The Apex Predator prevails over Tama Tonga and advances to the tournament finals to face Gunther.