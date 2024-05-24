Congratulations to multi-time WWE Champion Randy Orton and his wife Kim

Randy Orton has won multiple WWE championships throughout his career, but now he's made an even more special post about personal milestones. The legend shared it on social media.

Orton is currently set to participate in the next half of the King of the Ring tournament. He's scheduled to face Tama Tonga this week on SmackDown, and if he wins, he will head to the finals to face Gunther. Now, according to an announcement by Triple H, the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will get title matches at SummerSlam.

As a result, Orton could be looking at a title match that he has been waiting for if he can beat two other stars. Before that, he posted on Instagram to celebrate his 10th anniversary with Kim.

Kim and Randy Orton's 10th anniversary is coming up, and the star decided to celebrate early by making a very special post for his wife. He shared multiple pictures of them and added a caption telling her how much he loved her.

"In a few days it’ll be 10 amazing years since I met the love of my life. Love you baby ❤️ @kim.orton01," he wrote.

The star had a loving message to share

Fans can see the pictures here.

Congratulations to the star on his 10th anniversary.

Randy Orton and Kim regularly share pictures from their personal life

Randy Orton was married before meeting Kim, and he had a daughter with Samantha Speno.

They divorced in June 2013, and Orton later married Kim, who had joined his fan club in 2015. They have a daughter, and Kim has three sons from a previous marriage.

The Ortons are delighted and regularly post pictures of their blissful personal life on social media.

Orton will now have to focus on the rest of the King of the Ring tournament while also looking over his shoulder for the rest of the Bloodline, who are sure to make his life difficult.