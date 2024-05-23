"The stakes just got even higher"- Triple H makes a major change ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournament will conclude at the namesake premium live event and WWE CCO Triple H has made a major announcement regarding the same.

Gunther and Lyra Valkyria have already cemented their places in the finals of their respective tournaments after defeating Jey Uso and Iyo Sky respectively. The duo's opponents will be confirmed on SmackDown where Randy Orton will face Tama Tonga while Bianca Belair will lock horns with Nia Jax. The tournament finals will take place at WWE King and Queen of the Ring which will emanate from Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Triple H, who is already present in the country, recently revealed that aside from being crowned as the King and Queen of the Ring, the winners of the competitions will also secure a title opportunity at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes commented on his relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

WWE has been firing on all cylinders lately and a lot of credit for that goes to Triple H. The Game has been managing the creative side of the company, resulting in the product being the hottest it has been in decades.

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his relationship with Hunter, noting that it is more like one between a player and a coach.

"The team I have on the road, there's some incredible people who help prop me up. I'll give flowers to John Cone, who helped put me in the right [hotel] rooms. Nick Khan has been such an exceptional leader. Clearly, Triple H and I have a really unique player-coach relationship that I would have never anticipated, him calling the plays and me being able to run them. I do feel like I'm hitting on all cylinders," Cody Rhodes said.

Expand Tweet

WWE recently announced that SummerSlam will be a two-night event in 2026 which highlights the positive trajectory the company has been on. With The Rock and Roman Reigns still due to return down the line, things are only going to get bigger and better for the Stamford-based promotion.