WWE announces major two-night event for 2026

WWE broke a long-standing rule of hosting longer one-night events when WrestleMania 36 became the company's first two-night PLE. A major event will receive a similar treatment in 2026.

WWE has been hosting international events and touring for a while, as several popular premium live events have been taking place outside of the United States under Triple H's regime. However, the company's "Big Four" have not left The States, and SummerSlam is set to receive a major change.

According to WWE's official site, SummerSlam 2026 will be a two-night event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the 1st & 2nd of August. It will be the first time that The Biggest Party of the Summer gets split into two nights, similar to WrestleMania.

The president and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, Wendy Blackshaw, is thrilled to bring the Stamford-based promotion back to Minnesota for the first time since TLC 2019, which was under Vince McMahon's old regime. Here's what he stated:

"We will make this summertime wrestling extravaganza accessible for fans of all ages. Through a variety of festivities and ancillary events in the Twin Cities and affordable tickets to the main events at U.S. Bank Stadium, this will be a SummerSlam for all," said Blackshaw. [H/T: WWE.com]

Where is WWE SummerSlam 2026 taking place?

Minnesota has hosted several top-tier sporting events, from the Super Bowl to the NCAA. After a successful SummerSlam in Ford Field, Detroit, WWE announced that 2026's event will be a two-night event for the first time in Minneapolis.

The show is set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium, which will be another stadium event for the company. The promotion's EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications, Chris Legentil, is excited about the event in Minnesota:

“U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situated in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base,” said Legentil. [H/T: WWE.com]

This year's event is set to take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. However, the company hasn't confirmed if the two-night theme will be the event's regular format after Minneapolis in 2026 or if it is a one-off decision.