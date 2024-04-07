CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends one-word message to Sami Zayn following Intercontinental Title win at WrestleMania XL

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana), who is currently signed with AEW, has a heartfelt message for Sami Zayn after he won the Intercontinental championship, ending a historic reign.

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn was set to square off against The Ring General, Gunther, for the Intercontinental championship. It was one of the best matches of the night, with some crazy spots. At the end of a hard-hitting bout, Zayn surprised the fans by ending Gunther's historic title reign after 666 days.

Following his heart-warming title win, Zayn garnered reactions from fans on social media. Furthermore, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana), who is currently signed to AEW, also reacted to Sami's win, sharing a clip from Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

CJ sent the following message to Sami on the 'X' social media platform:

#WrestleMania Congratulations @SamiZayn," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, CJ Perry has not been seen on TV since her last appearance at the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. Furthermore, she recently announced her separation from her husband, Miro.

Only time will tell when and if she decides to head back onscreen, as fans keep anticipating.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you wish to see CJ Perry back in the WWE someday? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion