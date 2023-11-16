CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends a scathing message to Miro

There seems to be trouble in paradise when it comes to CJ Perry and Miro in AEW, with The Redeemer's "Hot and Flexible" wife sending him a scathing message on Instagram.

Over the past few weeks, Perry has been trying to find herself some new clients to represent in AEW. Andrade El Idolo was the first to put pen to paper with the woman formerly known as Lana.

The former TNT Champion has been watching his wife's actions unfold from a distance and cut a promo on the most recent edition of Dynamite explaining how he feels.

Expand Tweet

Perry, not happy with how The Redeemer spoke about her on Dynamite, took to her Instagram story to express her own feelings, claiming that she wants to have goals and ambitions instead of being a stay-at-home wife.

"It's called having goals and ambition @ToBeMiro! Some women aspire to not just be A 1950s stay home house wife," said @thecjperry

Miro will be in action on AEW Collision

Despite the fact that they might not be on the best of terms right now, The Redeemer clearly still cares about CJ Perry. He is seemingly ready to potentially commit an actual crime this week on AEW Collision.

The former TNT Champion will go one on one with Daniel Garcia, who tried to impress Perry last week on Collision during his match with Andrade El Idolo. Garcia got in Perry's face and started to do his trademark dance, which CJ didn't look impressed by, and has made Miro absolutely furious.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on AEW Collision, The Outcasts will take on the two female champions of AEW in Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander, and Dax Harwood will go one on one with La Faccion Ingobrenable's Rush.

Will you be watching AEW Collision this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer