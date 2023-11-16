CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends a strong message to Miro

AEW star Miro is unhappy with CJ Perry (fka Lana) signing her first client, Andrade El Idolo, during last week's episode of Collision.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Miro said that his wife not only brings the worst out of herself but himself too.

CJ Perry took to Twitter and responded by saying that she will not be unapologetic for approaching her goals.

"I will not apologize for having ambition. This is a new day @ToBeMiro & I unapologetically am going after my goals & dreams," wrote Perry.

The Redeemer Miro is set to face Daniel Garcia on this week's Collision.

AEW star CJ Perry talks about her promo being scrapped due to The Rock's appearance

Perry, fka Lana, was signed with WWE until June 2, 2021, before getting released. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, she mostly managed her husband, Miro (fka Rusev).

During an interview with INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 38-year-old star recalled her promo being canceled due to Rock's appearance.

“Oh, yeah, that was really funny. They give us this promo, it doesn’t make a lot of sense, and they’re like, look at 7:15, meet us back by this door and this bus, and you’re gonna know what happens here, like, okay, so I’m learning that we go back there. Then they open the door, and it’s Dwayne in there, and I’m like, wait, what? And they’re like, scratch that promo. So we had 45 minutes, it was maybe an hour, we had to learn a whole new thing, but it was great. It was a lot of fun,” CJ Perry said.

CJ has successfully signed her first client to manage. It will be interesting to see how Perry manages Andrade.

