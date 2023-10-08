CJ Perry (fka Lana) teases her potential next clients after being forsaken by AEW star Miro

AEW star CJ Perry (FKA Lana) has returned to her time as manager. After being rejected by her husband, Miro, she has picked herself back and will scout for the next big superstar she will manage.

Her resume speaks for itself, as her most successful client was coincidentally her husband during arguably the peak of his career in WWE. As the Bulgarian Brute, he became a three-time United States Champion and was a dominant force in his beginnings as a main roster member.

In an Instagram post, CJ Perry talked about her time on AEW Collision last week and how she also had meetings and interactions with some of her "potential clients.

These included FTW Champion Hook, Andrade El Idolo, The Gunns, and Thunder Rosa. She was also seen hanging out with Hall of Famer Ric Flair and former WWE Superstar Naomi.

Who was CJ Perry scouting at AEW Collision last week?

As she previously talked about, CJ Perry has made it clear that she plans to move to a managerial role again. She has now begun her path to returning to that role by, first and foremost, looking for a client.

As seen last week in his match against Juice Robinson, Perry was intently watching Andrade El Idolo. Currently, the former NXT Champion has been flying solo and dealing with several factions, like The House of Black and The Bullet Club Gold, all on his own.

Should the two strike a partnership, this might give Andrade a better way of showcasing his talents, as he has his manager to handle all the negotiations. She could also build a faction around him, as she previously helped Miro when he was a part of the League of Nations.

