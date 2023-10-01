Lana teases former WWE US Champion as her new client after being forsaken by her husband Miro

Tonight on Collision, it seemed as if former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) had her sights on her potential first client as a manager on AEW.

Last week, Perry addressed her debut in AEW and her plans moving forward. She revealed that she originally came to save her husband and continue her role as his manager.

In the past, as The Ravishing Russian on WWE, she helped Miro become a long-reigning multi-time WWE United States Champion and a dominant force all throughout his stint with the promotion.

She wished for the same this time, but her husband shunned her. Lana revealed that she was still very much interested in managing a star. She hoped that she would find a client, and she hoped that her husband wouldn't get involved.

On Collision this week, the opening match was between Juice Robinson and Andrade El Idolo, this was following Andrade's loss due to the interference of the other Bullet Club Gold member last week.

Lana was seen backstage watching the match from the monitor, seemingly very intrigued at former United States Champion Andrade.

As of recently, Andrade El Idolo has been working alone and has gone head to head with factions like The House of Black and Bullet Club Gold. This could now change with a new manager like CJ Perry.

