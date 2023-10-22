CJ Perry (Lana) teases former WWE champion as her potential next client following Collision

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) is looking for an AEW star to manage, and after so many speculations regarding her clients, she teased managing a former WWE United States Champion on the latest episode of Collision. The star in question is Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade opened the most recent episode of AEW Collision with an anticipated match against Bryan Danielson. The two gave it all in the ring, as it turned out to be an amazing technical encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

However, El Idolo failed to win the match but got the respect of The American Dragon even after the loss. Later, the 33-year-old appeared in a backstage interview to shed light on his loss with a disappointed look on his face. Nonetheless, he got interrupted by CJ Perry, who said she'd see him.

Expand Tweet

This could be another tease for Perry's client, as she has already made it clear that she'll play the role of a manager of an AEW star other than her husband, Miro.

During her All Elite debut at All Out, Perry's husband gave her a strange look, and now they share an estranged relationship. Perry also asked Miro to stay away from her future clients. Only time will tell who the former WWE star ends up managing.