"Clash against GUNTHER at Mania" - Twitter explodes with wild predictions after a former WWE United States Champion seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan

Fans have been making their feelings clear over AEW's Miro after the former WWE star appeared to take a shot at the way he is being used on social media.

Whether as Miro or as Rusev, the Bulgarian Brute has never truly felt like he's been utilized properly in either company. He held the United States Championship on three occasions as Rusev, first as the undefeated representative of Russia, then at the beginning of the 2016 brand split, and once more as he amassed popularity with his Rusev Day gimmick.

Since his debut in AEW, Miro has a solitary reign with the TNT title, which he held in a dominant 140-day run. But in 2022, he has seen his usage hacked down to four in-ring appearances.

He appeared to take a shot at the way he is being used, too, as he posted a vignette of himself with the caption "remember that guy."

His apparent shot had fans reacting in droves, and there were some bold predictions about his future within wrestling. The user below, for example, called for Miro to compete in a dream match with GUNTHER at WrestleMania.

Daluna13 @daluna1338 @ToBeMiro You deserve to be a main eventer @ToBeMiro You deserve to be a main eventer

Romanallday @AEWallday_ @ToBeMiro Sucks that you retired earlier this year @ToBeMiro Sucks that you retired earlier this year😔

Joe Silva @JSilva1689 @ToBeMiro So much better when you and Lana was in the WWE @ToBeMiro So much better when you and Lana was in the WWE

Jeff Phillips @JeffPhil01 @ToBeMiro WWE is calling since AEW clearly doesn't know how to use you!! @ToBeMiro WWE is calling since AEW clearly doesn't know how to use you!!

Plenty of fans seemed to like the idea of Miro returning to WWE. Since Triple H was appointed as the new head of WWE and embarked on a signing spree of former talent, there has been considerable speculation surrounding former WWE stars in AEW.

This is especially true if they are considered to be underused, leading to much speculation around the likes of Andrade and Miro jumping ship.

Miro's wife CJ Perry recently discussed the prospect of joining AEW or WWE

One thing that could be missing from his WWE days is Miro's wife CJ Perry serving as his ring valet. The pair rose to prominence with one another as Rusev and Lana in WWE, with her presence adding to his dominating aura.

CJ Perry recently opened up on the possibility of joining AEW:

"There’s no better feeling than being able to control a crowd that you can get them to do exactly what you want them to...So I feel like wrestling is perfect because then I can lean into it and commit to it. ‘Okay, yeah, hate me. Bring it on.’ I feel like, in wrestling, sometimes people want to be the cool heels and they don’t want to commit to being like, ‘No. Hate me. I’m gonna make you money because someone’s gonna want to whoop my a*s," Perry said. [H/T Fightful]

Miro has made several references to his wife during his appearances on TV, so it's not beyond the realms of possibility that she could debut soon.

What have you made of Miro's AEW career? Join the discussion in the comments below.

