"Someone's gonna want to whoop my a**" - Released WWE Superstar responds to Miro teasing major appearance in AEW

AEW star Miro often makes reference to his wife and former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) during his appearances for Tony Khan's promotion, and she recently had the chance to talk about a potential All-Elite arrival.

Lana debuted in WWE as part of Miro's presentation as Rusev in 2013. She served as the Bulgarian Brute's mouthpiece and often worked as heels in their joint roles as evil Russians. She quickly amassed popularity in her own right and eventually became a wrestler in her own right.

Speaking with Fightful, Perry described her enjoyment of working in a heel role. She explained that she is drawn to wrestling for the fact that she can control the crowd as she chooses.

"There’s no better feeling than being able to control a crowd that you can get them to do exactly what you want them to...So I feel like wrestling is perfect because then I can lean into it and commit to it. ‘Okay, yeah, hate me. Bring it on.’ I feel like, in wrestling, sometimes people want to be the cool heels and they don’t want to commit to being like, ‘No. Hate me. I’m gonna make you money because someone’s gonna want to whoop my a*s," Perry said. [H/T Fightful]

CJ Perry is often mentioned by Miro on AEW TV, leading fans to speculate when she could be added to the roster alongside her husband.

CJ Perry recently commented on potentially joining WWE or AEW

With fans hopeful of her eventual return to wrestling, Perry recently discussed her options. She praised Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as geniuses and divulged that it was with Triple H that she developed the Ravishing Russian gimmick that brought her so much popularity.

Lana said, "If the story is right," she would consider returning to WWE. She stated that she wanted to craft "compelling" storylines, which would even be the deciding factor if she were to join AEW.

Of course, she loves working with her husband by her own admission, which certainly factors into her decision. She has been a free agent since 2021, getting released by WWE under Vince McMahon's leadership a year after her husband's own departure.

