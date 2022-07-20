"There is history" - Claudio Castagnoli opens up on coming face-to-face with former WWE Superstar at recent event

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently opened up about coming face-to-face with former WWE Superstar Jake Hager.

Castagnoli and Hager (fka as Cesaro and Jack Swagger, respectively) were allies in WWE and were known as The Real Americans. Years after their separation, they once again locked horns on June 29, Dynamite: Blood and Guts. They also faced each other last week at AEW: Fyter Fest Week 1, where Castagnoli won.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, the Swiss star felt his brief confrontation with Hager during the match was nothing to be ignored as they have history with each other. Castagnoli added that fans always remember everything and that was the "beauty" of the moment.

"There is history there, why ignore it? That’s the beauty about it. I feel a lot of times stuff gets ignored because [officials think] 'I don’t know, people don’t remember.' No, people remember. Especially wrestling fans. They have such good memories. They come up to me with stuff that I have forgotten," Castagnoli said. [H/T SEScoops]

Underground_Temple  @UndergroundTem1



Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager back in the same ring.



AEW Blood and Guts already rules.



#AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts WE THE PEOPLE!Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager back in the same ring.AEW Blood and Guts already rules. WE THE PEOPLE! Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager back in the same ring. AEW Blood and Guts already rules.#AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts https://t.co/TVf7XfmBlN

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli comments about his run in WWE

In the same interview, Claudio Castagnoli discussed his time with World Wrestling Entertainment. He felt that his stint there was underwhelming but understood that it was part of the process.

Castagnoli added that he has learned from his past experiences and has made the decision to be in AEW because of them.

“You know, like you said it was a lot of one step forward, two steps back, but I feel that’s how life is for many people. And you have to just keep going and learn from those experiences and then like, learn from it, and then make decisions based on that. That’s why I’m where I’m at now [in AEW], and I’m very happy."

Before making a move to WWE, Castagnoli made his mark in the wrestling world with Ring of Honor. However, the Swiss star failed to win the ROH World Title on any occasion. He stands a chance to cement his legacy as he goes up against Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

It will be interesting to see if Castagnoli can walk out of the event as the new ROH World Champion.

Do you think Claudio Castagnoli will walk out of Death before Dishonor as the new champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

