"He has no face, no oomph, his work is sloppy" - Wrestling legend harshly compares former WWE Superstar to Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli was recently compared to a former WWE Superstar by Wrestling legend Jim Cornette. Cornette took issue with the star's lack of character and technique when put next to the former Swiss Superman's abilities.

Castagnoli's AEW debut has been largely well-received, with many fans calling it long-overdue. Despite winning multiple tag team championship and the U.S Championship, his final WWE run fell flat. Now that he's signed with AEW, The Swiss Superman has a second chance to reinvent himself.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former wrestling manager compared Jake Hager to Claudio Castagnoli.

"And here comes Hager, and he does a face-off with Claudio. And that would be good, except Claudio’s great, and Hager is the drizzling s***s. And he has no face, no oomph, his work is sloppy. But the heat’s got heat on the babyfaces," Cornette said. (04:37 onward)

The two stars both teamed up during their WWE run as The Real Americans. Unfortunately, the tag team wasn't well received and their booking soon went south. Their AEW Blood and Guts encounter could possibly be seen as The Real Americans reuinion.

Jim Cornette had nothing but praise for Claudio Castagnoli during the AEW Blood and Guts match

While speaking on the same podcast episode, Cornette reviewed Claudio Castagnoli's AEW Dynamite debut.

"Claudio opened this thing hot and what a f***ing talent. (...)The difference is visual, you can see it in just the way he carries himself and everything he does. There's no wasted motion, he's poised, he can move around - and he's a real man. He's got size. He's strong as a bull," Cornette said. (2:43 onward).

Claudio scored the victory for his team at the top of the cage, after Matt Menard tapped out to his Sharpshooter. While the team celebrated, Eddie Kingston wasn't too happy since he had Chris Jericho in a submission at the same time. Considering their alleged real-life issues, this could be the seed of a future feud between the two.

