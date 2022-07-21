"I don't think [Jericho] enjoyed it too much" – Former WWE Superstar details favorite moment in AEW so far

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) opened up about a moment in AEW that will forever be etched in his memory.

After an impressive debut at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Castagnoli was in the main event at AEW Blood & Guts. The bout saw the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) battle Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Castagnoli), Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. In the end, the Swiss Cyborg picked up the win for the faction managed by William Regal. But the move that stood out was Castagnoli swinging Chris Jericho on top of the cage with his signature move.

Speaking recently on the Ten Count Wrestling Podcast on NBC Sports Boston, the 41-year-old explained that though it was a moment to remember for him, Jericho must not have liked it:

“The way it looked, obviously, and the way it was shot, it was awesome and it was one of those moments that will hopefully live on for a long time because, yeah, it was freaking awesome. I mean, it was freaking awesome for me; I don’t think [Jericho] enjoyed it too much.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli describes why it was tough to perform that stunt on top of the cage

In the same interview, the former WWE Superstar pointed out why performing that stunt on top of the steel structure wasn't easy.

Castagnoli said the move could only be performed on the spot where it was taped. He also professed that the match helped him get familiar with the cage:

“With matches like that, you want to familiarize yourself with the structure and everything, all that’s involved,” Castagnoli said. “That was kind of — If I was going to do it, that was the only place I felt comfortable because of the structure. There’s so much stuff up there. The way the cage is welded together and lowered with the chains and rigged and everything, that was pretty much the only place." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Having not been utilized to the fullest in WWE, Claudio Castagnoli is already proving himself to be one of the best in AEW. Do you think he could be a future AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

