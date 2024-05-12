Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) unhappy with Bryan Danielson

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) is seemingly displeased with one of Bryan Danielson's recent decisions. He has now addressed The American Dragon's upcoming high-profile match.

On this week's AEW Collision, Claudio Castagnoli walked out of the ring during Bryan Danielson's promo. In a backstage segment on Rampage, The Swiss Cyborg explained his actions.

Castagnoli opened up about the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match, where Bryan Danielson will team up with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and FTR to take on The Elite. He also explained how Danielson's in-ring career nearly ended after the previous iteration of the hard-hitting contest.

"But him and Eddie Kingston in Anarchy in the Arena again? Last time we were in the Anarchy in the Arena together, it was almost the end of Bryan's career, and I came in to replace Bryan against Zack Sabre Jr. because people didn't know if Bryan's gonna wrestle again because of Eddie's actions. And I know Eddie is walking around saying he's a changed man [or] whatever."

The former United States Champion added that he was unhappy about The American Dragon's decision to team up with Kingston for Anarchy in the Arena.

"Eddie can go back to his old self in a second. I know him better than anybody else. And I know this [is] Bryan's last year, and he's calling the shots, he is doing all the matches he wants to, and that's important every single match. I go [to] Mexico with him, I go [to] Japan, wherever he needs me. But that one, I want my friend to retire healthy. And I don't have anything to do with Anarchy in the Arena, Bryan, and Mox [Jon Moxley] because I won't be able to be there for them." [0:30 - 1:31]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Blackpool Combat Club as Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson start preparing for Double or Nothing 2024.

Do you think the BCC's time is coming to an end? Hit the discuss button and sound off.