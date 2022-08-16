"He kept that title alive" - Claudio Castagnoli on former world champion who reportedly had issues with management

Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke about his match against Jonathan Gresham at ROH: Death Before Dishonor 2022.

At the show, the former WWE Superstar dethroned Gresham and ended his historic reign as the Ring of Honor World Champion. However, criticism swirled online afterward as reports emerged that Gresham had a heated argument with AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan before the match.

Despite the reported backstage heat, Castagnoli praised his opponent while speaking with Bleacher Report, pointing out that Gresham carried the title during the promotion's tough times:

"I was excited to wrestle Jonathan Gresham for it. He kept that title alive during a very difficult time with Ring of Honor when it was kind of uncertain," said Castagnoli. [H/T: Wrestling Inc)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Don’t miss another second of The power of Champion Claudio Castagnoli is unbelievableDon’t miss another second of #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! The power of Champion Claudio Castagnoli is unbelievable 😦 Don’t miss another second of #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! https://t.co/Qv2ARfgrJN

Since winning the ROH World Championship, Castagnoli has successfully defended his title once against Konosuke Takeshita. The two men put together an instant classic at AEW Battle of the Belts III, as Takeshita came agonizingly close to winning the title. However, he came up short against the new champion.

Claudio Castagnoli previously spoke about Jonathan Gresham reportedly walking out of ROH/AEW

As stated above, Jonathan Gresham reportedly had issues with Tony Khan regarding his match with Castagnoli and position in the promotion.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm on YouTube, Claudio Castagnoli briefly discussed his match with Gresham and the latter's status with Tony Khan's company. He personally seemed to have enjoyed the match, as he said:

“I really enjoyed the match, you know? And whatever else he decides to do, you need to ask him that.”

While it remains to be seen what's next for Gresham, Castagnoli seems to be enjoying his time in AEW. He is currently a member of The Blackpool Combat Club, and following his win at Death Before Dishonor, the Swiss sensation and his stablemate Wheeler Yuta confronted FTR.

The ROH World and Pure Champions confronted the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions following their classic 2-out-of-3 falls match against The Briscoes.

