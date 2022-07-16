Top AEW star heaps praise on WWE Legend John Cena

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) commented on sharing the squared circle with John Cena.

Cena is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars. The Cenation Leader, who celebrated his 20th WWE anniversary on June 27, 2022, is a phenomenon among fans and fellow wrestlers. Castagnoli spent 11 years in WWE before moving to AEW and had the pleasure of working with the Dr. of Thuganomics.

In a recent interview with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, the 41-year-old explained that being able to work with Cena means a lot. He also highlighted the respect the locker room has for the multi-time world champion:

“I’m also very grateful, like you said, like for, you know, John Cena that I shared the ring with him, the experiences and the respect they have for him, and I would like to think he has for me."

What did John Cena say on his 20th anniversary with WWE?

John Cena received a heartwarming welcome to RAW when he returned to the promotion on his 20th anniversary. The locker room and the arena stood still and listened to what the former world champion had to say on the night.

The Cenation Leader delivered an emotional promo as he professed that fans cheering and booing him throughout his career helped him deliver his best performances over the years. Though he didn't let out a specific date, he noted that he'd be making his in-ring return soon. The 45-year-old also vowed to fight several matches in the future.

John Cena's last bout came at Summerslam 2021 when he faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a losing effort. Who do you want to see Cena go up against when he makes his in-ring return? Sound off in the comments section below!

