Claudio Castagnoli reflects on an eventful first week in AEW

The newest member of the AEW roster is Claudio Castagnoli and the former WWE star has had a busy first week in his new home, and he's took to Twitter to reflect on the week that's just passed him by.

Castagnoli debuted at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view as Bryan Danielson's hand-picked replacement to face Zack Sabre Jr., and he was also picked as the "American Dragon's" replacement in the "Blood and Guts" match, all as the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Not everyone's first week at a new job is even half as busy as what Claudio has been through, and the Swissman acknowledged this on Twitter.

"Hold to hold with ZSJ to Blood and Guts. 1st week stuff" said Claudio.

Claudio not only beat Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, but he also picked up the decisive submission victory over Matt Menard in the Blood and Guts match. It hasn't been a bad first week on the job for Swiss Cyborg, can he carry on this momentum? Only time will tell.

What could the future hold for Claudio Castagnoli?

Now that he is All Elite, what is next for the former WWE superstar? While many fans would prefer to see Claudio Castagnoli achieve what he couldn't in WWE, win the World Championship. However, a feud may have already been set up subtly.

The animosity between Claudio and Eddie Kingston was on full display in the aftermath of the Interim AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, where Kingston was visibly angry that Claudio was now apart of the Blackpool Combat Club.

This feud is going to be tremendous. The storytelling in that finish was brilliant. Claudio Castagnoli stole Eddie Kingston's thunder by leading the team to victory despite the fact that they were co-existing in the match. This feud is going to be tremendous. https://t.co/7bjAMg5LiR

It isn't just Eddie Kingston being angry for no reason, the history between the two men stems back before Claudio's time with WWE, where the two men feuded in the now defunct promotion CHIKARA.

Claudio Castagnoli was meant to give Kingston a win in one of his final appearances before joining WWE, however, that never materialized and Kingston has held a grudge ever since. This animosity is sure to rise to the surface at some point, but when? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

