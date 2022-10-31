Claudio Castagnoli and top AEW star share cryptic post on potential appearance on WWE show

AEW stars Claudio Castagnoli and Adam Cole recently shared a cryptic post featuring vignettes from WWE's Up Up Down Down YouTube show. The host, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, was also a part of the vignette.

Woods, an avid gamer, launched the show a few years ago, and has its own platform and social media channels. Multiple Superstars in the industry have competed to become the Up Up Down Down champion after competing in a series of video games.

During their WWE tenure, Adam Cole was a part of NXT and Claudio Castagnoli performed under the name Cesaro. He faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash last year but was unsuccessful in his attempt. Castagnoli stunned the wrestling world with his AEW debut a few months ago.

Recently, Adam Cole, Castagnoli, and Xavier Woods took to Twitter to share the cryptic video:

AEW's Adam Cole was a part of WWE NXT during initial wrestling career

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish were a prominent part of WWE's developmental territory, debuting in 2017. They formed the faction The Undisputed Era.

Cole then jumped ship to AEW last year and aligned himself with real-life friends, The Elite. Following his match at the Forbidden Door event in June this year, he suffered a concussion which has led to him being out of in-ring action indefinitely.

He made his last televised appearance on the show in August this year, where they turned on The Young Bucks.

There has been no confirmation on the duration of Adam Cole's recovery period. Bobby Fish has reportedly attempted to convince his former NXT mates to jump ship back to WWE under Triple H's regime. Fish was allegedly released from the promotion and was spotted backstage at recent NXT events.

