"Close the door on this company," "Fried Mox" - Fans left stunned after top star makes shocking Jon Moxley comments at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

By Sujay
Modified Jun 05, 2025 02:45 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former WWE star (Image credits: AEW on YouTube and fan reactions on X)

Jon Moxley was roasted by a top AEW star at Fyter Fest 2025 and the fans would not stop talking about it. They admitted that this star fried Moxley and that he would soon leave the company.

Will Ospreay cut an emotional promo as he was speaking with Tony Schiavone. It was then that he touched on how Jon Moxley was responsible for the beef between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page. As he said that, he also admitted that AEW as a product is bad because Jon Moxley was the AEW World Champion.

The fans quickly took to X/Twitter to comment on what Will Ospreay had said and hilariously pointed out how he said that the company was not good now.

One fan said that being self aware was good while another fan urged Ospreay to close the chapter on AEW and move on.

Fans reacted to Ospreay's comments [Credit: Fan reaction on X]

This comment from Will Ospreay will obviously cause a lot of ripples in the wrestling world and many fans will use it as a way to point out how WWE is better than AEW.

It will be interesting to see if there's any fallout to these comments.

