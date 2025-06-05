"Close the door on this company," "Fried Mox" - Fans left stunned after top star makes shocking Jon Moxley comments at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

Jon Moxley was roasted by a top AEW star at Fyter Fest 2025 and the fans would not stop talking about it. They admitted that this star fried Moxley and that he would soon leave the company.

Ad

Will Ospreay cut an emotional promo as he was speaking with Tony Schiavone. It was then that he touched on how Jon Moxley was responsible for the beef between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page. As he said that, he also admitted that AEW as a product is bad because Jon Moxley was the AEW World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The fans quickly took to X/Twitter to comment on what Will Ospreay had said and hilariously pointed out how he said that the company was not good now.

One fan said that being self aware was good while another fan urged Ospreay to close the chapter on AEW and move on.

Fans reacted to Ospreay's comments [Credit: Fan reaction on X]

This comment from Will Ospreay will obviously cause a lot of ripples in the wrestling world and many fans will use it as a way to point out how WWE is better than AEW.

It will be interesting to see if there's any fallout to these comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More