"Close the place down," "SMACKED BY NXT" - Fans react after AEW Dynamite registers disappointing ratings

Tony Khan and Co. have recently been focusing on making AEW Dynamite and Collision must-see shows for fans. However, it looks as if it hasn't completely worked out for them yet as they registered disappointing ratings for this week's Dynamite.

The most recent edition of Dynamite was headlined by Mercedes Mone. The CEO has worked herself to the top in the wrestling world as she holds multiple championships. The former WWE Superstar successfully defended her TBS Championship against Japanese star Yuta Sakazai. The show also featured Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay joining forces against The Don Callis Family, only to face a setback.

Even with all of this action this week, AEW's flagship show would register a disappointing rating of 604,000 viewers. This rating is a decline from last week's Dynamite which registered 665,000 viewers. Fans have begun reacting to the disappointing news for Tony Khan and his promotion as they compare the ratings to WWE NXT.

Some users have pointed to Mercedes Mone being heavily featured in the main event to be the result of the disappointing ratings:

"Feels like every day that Mercedes has been gone, NXT has churned out another female wrestler I'd rather watch," a user claimed.

"LMFAO is missed the count by 150K next time - shout out to C-E-Go away," this one said.

"I will not be surprised if the lowest part was the “main event,”" another user said.

Mercedes Mone called her recent AEW Dynamite opponent cute

The current TBS Champion is on a fabulous run as she collects championships and has even named herself "Four Belts Mone." The CEO has overcome all the odds to achieve these accolades.

Mercedes Mone defended the TBS Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite last Wednesday against Yuta Sakazai. The match was a decent back-and-forth contest between the two stars; however, Yuta was unsuccessful against Mone.

In an exclusive interview, The CEO stated that Sakazai was so cute for trying so hard in their main event match on Dynamite:

"It felt like, 'yayayayayaaaa,' Yuka, you're so cute, you tried so hard. But I'm Mercedes Mone, 'Four Belts Mone' to be exact."

It seems like Mercedes Mone will continue her Four Belts phase for some time and it would take a lot to dethrone her. The fans have to wait and see who steps up to the current AEW TBS Champion next.

