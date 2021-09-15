Wrestling legend explains why CM Punk will not be wrestling every week on AEW

On the latest episode of Grilling JR podcast, Legendary AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed why CM Punk won't be wrestling every week on AEW. The former WWE champion is set to start a rivalry with Team Taz in the coming weeks.

AEW has benefited enormously from the addition of Punk to the roster. The Best in the World was able to draw a large crowd on his debut for AEW, which was in his hometown of Chicago. Punk's in-ring debut for AEW, which was also in Chicago, saw him defeat Darby Allin at AEW All Out.

The Best in the World! @CMPunk wins in his first match back in 7 years! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/SOpg6VsYWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

In a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross shared some news about the future of Punk in AEW. He pointed out that Punk won't be fighting week in and week out for Tony Khan's brand.

“I sat down the other day on the airplane and just made some mental notes of potential CM Punk opponents,” Ross said. “There’s a year’s worth, at least, not counting returns. [CM Punk] is not going to wrestle every week obviously, nor should he, nor should anybody quite frankly. I love that aspect.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

CM Punk to face Team Taz in the coming weeks of AEW

After his hard-fought victory against Allin, Punk's set to start a rivalry with Team Taz. During the last episode of AEW Dynamite, tensions were high between the former WWE superstar and Taz.

What's next for @CMPunk? Team Taz 😈



Did you catch this moment on #AEWDynamite? Watch more on the @tntdrama app: https://t.co/qtnMFLgQyc pic.twitter.com/iWnWGNThdQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 12, 2021

'The Voice of the Voiceless' came out to speak to fans after his impressive win at All Out. Punk showed his excitement about all the new signings that showed up at the PPV. The Straight Edge Superstar was then interrupted by Taz. The duo had a verbal spat as Taz mocked Punk's promo.

Also Read

Punk, annoyed with the comments Taz made, asked him to assemble his team to face the Best in the World. He then made a vow to beat Ricky Starks, Hook, and Will Hobbs whenever 'The Human Suplex Machine' decides to send them to face him.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh