CM Punk or 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion tipped to win the 2025 Royal Rumble by former AEW star

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol has tipped either CM Punk or the 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, John Cena, to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. This was a very interesting take given the circumstances.

With the Royal Rumble just one day away, things are getting heated up and that was the case when tension boiled over on WWE RAW this past Monday. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes came face to face in the middle of the ring, with The Straight Edge Superstar showing signs of turning heel.

Now, Fuego Del Sol, who was with AEW from 2020 to 2023 and then for a brief period in 2024, has predicted that either CM Punk or John Cena will win the Rumble. Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote:

“After that RAW promo, I’ve really wracked my brain on if Cena or Punk should win the rumble and challenge Cody. I think long term plan is Cena beats Gunther at SummerSlam. 'Mania Sami/KO, Seth/Gunther, Roman/Drew, Cody/Punk, Cena/Orton? Maybe.”

CM Punk reveals he does not want to be the first entrant in the Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble coming up, CM Punk has revealed he did not want to be the first entrant in the match. Stars who usually come up first face the enormous task of having to last the entire match to get the win.

Punk revealed his wish during a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond and said:

“I think I always used to overtrain for the Royal Rumble because obviously, you're thinking 'Oh, I'm going to be in this match for a long time'. A lot of it is the luck of the draw. Getting a late number... Whoever is the fittest guy here in WWE wants to show off - 'I want to pull number one and show everybody'. It's not the smartest strategy. I've been number one, made it to the final four as number one, and been pulled out at the last second. It's crushing.”

It will be interesting to see which number Punk will come out to and whether or not it will help him in his quest to win the Royal Rumble for the first time.

