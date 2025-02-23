CM Punk accused of assaulting former AEW star in the locker room; shocking new details come to light

A major accusation was recently levied at CM Punk. New details about these allegations have come to light.

CM Punk is no stranger to backstage drama. In 2022, following the All Out pay-per-view, Punk got into a backstage altercation with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, which resulted in all individuals being suspended by the promotion. Shortly after Punk returned from his suspension, he got into another backstage altercation with Jack Perry, which ultimately resulted in his exit from the company. Now, it appears that Punk had been involved in a third incident with another AEW star, Ryan Nemeth, during his time with the company, but this was not made public at the time.

Ryan Nemeth has filed a lawsuit against AEW, Tony Khan, and Punk. The lawsuit alleges that Punk assaulted Nemeth in the male talent locker room and asked if they needed to step outside to "handle this like men." Nemeth was allegedly cornered by Punk and did everything possible to de-escalate the situation.

The lawsuit also alleges that Tony Schiavone and other AEW executives contacted Ryan Nemeth to discuss the events that occurred backstage. Nemeth explained the entire situation calmly, but it appears that no action was taken against Punk at that time.

"20. On June 21, 2023, following Brooks’ return to the wrestling circuit, he assaulted Nemeth in the male talent locker room. In a menacing manner, Brooks shouted at Nemeth, 'Do we have a f***ing problem? Do we need to step outside and handle this like men?' Nemeth was cornered by Brooks and did everything he could in order to de-escalate the situation," reads an excerpt from the lawsuit.

Road Dogg spoke about his past issues with CM Punk

CM Punk may be one of the most controversial wrestlers in the world today. He is not afraid to speak his mind and let his opinions be known. As a result, he has made quite a few enemies in the business. One of those who did not like Punk was Road Dogg. When Punk left WWE in 2013, the New Age Outlaws had only just begun working with him leading up to the Royal Rumble. The Straight Edge Superstar departed the Stamford-based promotion following the premium live event.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg opened up about his previous animosity towards the Straight Edge Superstar. Road Dogg noted that he hated CM Punk and believed that the latter felt the same way towards him. However, when the Second City Saint returned to WWE, he hugged the WWE Hall of Famer, which helped break the ice. Road Dogg also mentioned how Punk has changed over time and that he is a different person today.

"Because in my head I hated him, and I thought he hated me too. Yeah, a lot of stuff [happened], I went down back and forth and good times and bad times, but yeah, I just thought [he hated me]. So then the first time I saw him when he came back here, he stood up and he hugged me, and it broke my ice immediately. There was no bad feelings. I don't know. It was weird. And he's a different dude today."

It will be interesting to see if Ryan Nemeth will get what he is looking for after this lawsuit against CM Punk.

