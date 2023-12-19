CM Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer reveals interesting details following the Brawl Out incident in AEW

WWE star CM Punk's legal representative, Stephen P. New, has shared some details about the aftermath of the infamous AEW 'Brawl Out' incident.

At the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum, CM Punk made controversial comments about the company EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Following the presser, The Elite and Punk were allegedly involved in a locker room brawl, which also included The Second City Saint's real-life friend, Ace Steel.

Following the incident, both parties were suspended for their actions. The debacle divided the pro wrestling world as several reports continued to emerge on social media.

On the House of Kayfabe podcast, Punk and Steel's lawyer, Stephen P. New, briefly discussed the fallout of the backstage brawl at All Out 2022.

"About two months [replying to when he connected with Punk and Steel after the scuffle]. Representing someone else, who shall remain unnamed. That started the day after Brawl Out. A couple of months later, CM Punk got my phone number, texted me, and was just able (...) from that point forward (...) Punk had a legal team already. Ace Steel, not so much. We talked about different things. I'm greatly limited in what I can say, just like Ace was on another podcast." [H/T Fightful]

Stephen P. New also detailed his experience working with CM Punk

CM Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer did not provide intricate details about the legal procedure. However, he discussed his experience working with his clients.

"What I would like to say, from all of that, those two are two of the most stand up, greatest guys that I've ever known, particularly around the pro wrestling industry, which can get a little carny at times. Both of those guys are straight shooters. Both of those guys are honest to a fault. Both of those guys are loyal, fiercely loyal, to one another and the people within their camp," said New. [H/T Fightful]

Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 last month. Meanwhile, Steel departed AEW earlier this year.