The man who bit Kenny Omega: Everything you need to know about Ace Steel

Less than a week into gaining the spotlight, former pro wrestler Ace Steel landed in hot waters. From allegedly knocking out Nick Jackson to biting Kenny Omega in a nasty backstage scruffle, the once-forgotten veteran became an overnight sensation.

Ace Steel is a seasoned veteran with over three decades in the wrestling business. He began his journey in 1991 on the Midwest indie scene. He went on to work for notable promotions like NWA, TNA, ROH, Pro Wrestling Noah, and WWE. Apart from his mat skills, he also earned laurels as a trainer and backstage producer.

After 11 years of striving on the indie scene, Steel was signed by TNA in 2002 where he formed a short-lived team with CM Punk called Hatebreed. A year later, the 49-year-old headed to ROH and smaller promotions. A promising opportunity came a-knocking when WWE signed him to a developmental contract in 2007.

Steel only made a handful of appearances on WWE television. He most notably disguised himself as Donald Trump in a match against Kiley McLean, who was dressed as Rosie O’Donnell. He was let go by the global juggernaut in 2007. He began working as a trainer and occasional performer for the remainder of his career.

Steel was signed to WWE as a coach in November 2019, only to be furloughed in 2020 due to Pandemic-cited budget cuts. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion in October 2011 and was released in January 2022. He was hired as a backstage producer by Tony Khan in March.

It's worth noting that Ace Steel coached huge stars like CM Punk and Colt Cabana at his wrestling school "Steel Dominion" back in 1998.

Ace Steel and CM Punk involved in an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

CM Punk took the wrestling world by storm with his shocking remarks at the media scrum following All Out. The Second City Saint indirectly held Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (the EVPs of AEW) responsible for spreading lies about him getting Colt Cabana fired from the promotion.

Omega and the Bucks confronted Punk after the media scrum, resulting in a nasty physical altercation. Per reports, Ace Steel is believed to have knocked Nick Jackson out by throwing a chair. Kenny Omega stood his ground with Steel, resulting in the latter biting and grabbing the hair of the former.

Words doing the rounds include Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks threatening to leave AEW. The situation is quite worrying for Tony Khan and it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

