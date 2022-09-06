Potential worrying details on CM Punk's physical altercation with multiple top AEW stars disclosed; current champion allegedly knocked out

Latest reports involving an altercation between CM Punk and members of The Elite following the AEW All Out media scrum have come to the fore.

Punk shot hard for Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks during the post-All Out media scrum. It was later reported following his portion of the media scrum that there had been an altercation with members of The Elite. Backstage producer and CM Punk's trainer Ace Steel was also said to be involved.

Fightful Select reported in the latest update on the altercation that following the scrum, Punk returned backstage where it was said the confrontation occurred. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were still in the building, and apparently, numerous people were forced to intervene.

The Wrestling Observer reported that issues started when Punk started swinging for the Bucks' Matt Jackson.

Ace Steel was also allegedly involved, according to multiple accounts, and some even noted that Nick Jackson had been "rocked or knocked out." According to multiple sources, it was caused by Steel throwing a chair.

Omega and Steel were also said to have their own tussle, which resulted in the latter biting and grabbing the hair of the former.

What did CM Punk say about the Elite at the AEW All Out media scrum?

Despite having won the AEW World Title in the main event of his hometown event, Punk had issues he wanted to address during the post-show media scrum.

The Second City Saint unleashed his frustrations on Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, as well as former friend Colt Cabana. He described the EVPs (Omega and the Bucks) as having tried to undermine his status as a babyface.

"I’ll tell you why I’m upset about it. If you’re an EVP, you don’t try to middle your top babyface. Try to get your niche audience that is on the internet to try and hate him for some made-up, b******t rumor. Really p***es me off. Stepping on your own d**k, trying to f**king make money, sell tickets, fill arenas. These stupid guys think they’re in Reseda [California]," said CM Punk. [H/T Fightful]

Omega and the Bucks won the AEW Trios Titles to kick off All Out by defeating Hangman Page and The Dark Order in the process. They were scheduled for the media scrum themselves, however, the situation with Punk seemingly put and end to that.

