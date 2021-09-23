CM Punk addresses whether there is any "competition" between him and Bryan Danielson in AEW

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are unquestionably two of the biggest stars in AEW right now. That being said, The Second City Saint doesn't look at the American Dragon as his competition.

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin', CM Punk spoke about his ability to co-exist with Danielson in AEW. He mentioned that as two men who have a lot of history together, there's a "great will and desire" between the duo to wrestle each other eventually.

"I don't think there's competition," said Punk. "I think there's just a great will and desire to not only wrestle each other eventually but just let's have fun with all these new toys we got, all these new kids you know and I keep talking about wanting to tag with him. There's just so many options."

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson competed in a stellar rivalry in WWE, where they feuded over the WWE Championship. They had excellent matches at the Over the Limit and Money in the Bank pay-per-views in 2012.

Now that both men are in AEW, hopefully fans will get to see the two all-time greats lock horns again.

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk both appeared at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk both made memorable appearances at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The American Dragon opened the show in a dream match against Kenny Omega. In an electric contest, the two in-ring wizards fought to a time-limit draw. The match was, as expected, an instant classic. With the result being indecisive, fans cannot wait for the two foes to battle again.

Also Read

Meanwhile, CM Punk followed the match with a fiery promo aimed at Powerhouse Hobbs and Team Taz. The fan-favorite star warned them that they would not like to see the CM Punk of old. He ended the promo by vowing to put Powerhouse Hobbs to sleep when they meet in the ring on Friday.

Would you want to see Punk and Danielson face off in AEW? Sound off below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Colin Tessier