CM Punk announced for a huge segment on this week's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that CM Punk will be on commentary this week on Dynamite. Taking to Twitter, AEW confirmed Punk's role for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

CM Punk made his AEW commentary debut on the final episode of AEW Rampage before the All Out pay-per-view. On that occasion, Punk was providing commentary for Darby Allin's match against Daniel Garcia, just days before the former TNT Champion's match against Punk himself in Chicago.

As of now, AEW has not confirmed or announced Punk's exact commentary role for this week's Dynamite. It remains to be seen which match Punk will be calling this Wednesday.

Here's the announcement from AEW:

TOMORROW NIGHT, @CMPunk will be LIVE as a special guest commentator on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/WZle9UQsSU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

Punk even took to Twitter to hilariously respond to the announcement by quoting the tweet and stating that he will address The Suzuki Incident. Punk even had another fun response to the quote, as he used a GIF to react to his return to the commentary booth.

Check out the tweets from Punk as he reacted to the news of his commentary:

I will address the Suzuki incident. You’re welcome. https://t.co/pFpcjS93fD — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 14, 2021

This week's AEW Dynamite will also feature the likes of Jon Moxley, Suzuki Gun, Jade Cargill, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole's in-ring debut.

CM Punk has engaged in a feud with Team Taz

In last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Punk engaged in a feud with Team Taz. Following his fresh victory over Darby at All Out, Punk addressed the AEW audience on Dynamite.

The former WWE Champion asked fans whom they would like to see him feud with next. Shortly afterward, Punk was interrupted by Taz who was sitting on commentary.

Taz warned Punk by asking him to keep Team Taz's name out of his mouth, to which the former WWE Champion boldly responded by challenging the group. Punk told Taz to send Starks, Hook, and Hobbs and pretty much laid down the challenge for matches against respective members of Team Taz.

