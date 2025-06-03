"CM Punk asking Tony for a favor," "She got guts" - Fans react after major free agent teases signing with AEW after WWE release

A former WWE star has been the talk of the town after she teased signing with AEW. The fans have had a field day with this one, and it will only get interesting.

Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, was let go by Triple H in May 2025. That came as a surprise to many, as she was one of the most popular stars in NXT. After being released by the company, she went on to appear in TNA Wrestling and on the independent circuit.

She recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show when she revealed that she would be interested in going to AEW. She mentioned that she has many friends there. The fans quickly caught on to this and developed their theories on X/Twitter.

One fan joked that CM Punk, with whom she was close in real life, is asking Tony Khan for a favor, while another fan wrote that she has guts for talking about a move like this so soon.

Cora Jade had a stint in AEW before WWE move

Before Cora Jade moved to WWE in 2021, she had a brief run in AEW. She had a few matches on AEW Dark, showcasing her talent to the fans there.

On the same show with Ariel Helwani, she spoke about it and said:

“I was doing AEW actually for a few weeks or a month or two before my WWE trial. I thought I was going to end up at AEW. Yeah, dark matches, and I loved it there. I thought I was gonna end up there first. I remember, it was the end of 2020, I was kinda picking up steam in the indies, people were doing Dark, and I really wanted to end up there.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cora Jade and where she will end up signing now that she is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment.

